Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Announces 2024-2025 Fall Shows

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is pleased to announce the 2024-2025 Fall Concert Lineup. The season features incredible award winning artists at Sandhill Nursery, Deerhurst Resort and the Algonquin Theatre. Tickets for HfA members opened on June 4th and were released for sale to the general public on June 27th at 10am (for shows at Sandhill) and July 4th at 10am (for shows at the Algonquin Theatre and Deerhurst Resort). This year’s programming features a diverse range of musical and theatrical performances you won’t want to miss!

The season kicks off with a return to Sandhill Nursery for Nursery Nights, a series of intimate concerts. The series is a collaboration between Sandhill Nursery and the Huntsville Festival of the Arts as a complement to the incredibly popular annual Fall Festival at Sandhill. Between September 14 to October 5, 2024 a series of evening concerts will take place inside Greenhouse #4 at Sandhill Nursery. This 1800 sq ft space features an intimate performance space with charming rustic décor and great acoustics.

This year’s featured musicians include folk rock/alt country favorites Elliot Brood (Sept 14) , a solo show with multi-Juno nominated, polaris prize and CFMA winning songwriter Danny Michel (Sept 21) acclaimed Cape Breton songwriter duo Madison Violet (Sept 28), and the incredible up and coming blues artist Angelique Francis (Oct 5).

On September 19th, Canadian alternative rock heroes Matthew Good & His Band rock the stage at Algonquin Theatre. To date, Good’s body of work includes thirteen full-length studio albums, four EPs, two compilation LPs, and one live album. He has been nominated for 21 Juno Awards throughout his career, with solo wins for Rock Album of the Year for Vancouver and Video of the Year for 2003’s “Weapon”.

Next up is an epic performance at the Deerhurst Resort by Canadian rock-music legend Tom Cochrane on October 6th. A Canadian Musical Hall of Fame inductee, Tom will bring an intimate duo show to Deerhurst Resort.

HfA’s fall concerts at the Algonquin Theatre start off with Matthew Good & Band on September 19th. A multi-platinum selling Canadian recording artist, best known for his signature vocal style, guitar-driven melodies will bring a full band and new music to the Algonquin Theatre Stage.

Following this, on October 24th at Algonquin Theatre, Donovan Woods returns to the Algonquin Theatre stage as part of his Living Well Tour. Donovan Woods has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting The Unison Fund and their work to provide counseling and emergency relief services to the Canadian music community.

Huntsville favourite Matt Dusk returns on November 2nd to the Algonquin Theatre Matt Dusk pays homage to the legendary Tony Bennett, in a toe-tapping, electrifying show titled “The Best Is Yet To Come.”.

On November 8th, Canadian county music star George Canyon rocks the Algonquin Theatre. has won countless accolades and awards, including Juno Awards, CCMA Awards, and ECMA Awards to name a few.

Then, prepare for a captivating musical journey with ONE GUITAR WOMAN, Sue Foley’s new solo acoustic tribute to female pioneers of guitar. Her guitar work is so deep and natural that it seems to rise from the same roots that gave birth to the originals, while her vibrant vocals bring new life to the lyrics and make the songs her own.

The holiday season takes off on November 23rd with the return of Ballet Jörgen’s traditional treasure The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition! Created by acclaimed choreographer and Artistic Director Bengt Jörgen to Tchaikovsky’s well-loved score, this delightful classic is a favourite that brings magic to the holidays.

Lastly, if you were a music fan in the 80s, you won’t want to miss Glass Tiger on November 27th at the Algonquin Theatre! Join Glass Tiger with special guest MuchMusic VJ, Erica Ehm, for this “one-of-a-kind” retrospective of the music that travelled the globe. Together they will take

Stay tuned for more concert announcements as well as HfA’s youth and fringe programming coming this fall.

To learn more about our exceptional line-up of programming, or to purchase tickets or become a member, please visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca or call 705-788-2787.

2024-2025 Huntsville Festival of the Arts Fall Concert Lineup

Elliott Brood | September 14 | Sandhill Nursery

Matthew Good & His Band | September 19 | Algonquin Theatre

Danny Michel | September 21 | Sandhill Nursery

Matthew Good & His Band | September 19 | Algonquin Theatre

Madison Violet | September 28 | Sandhill Nursery

Angelique Frances | October 5 | Sandhill Nursery

Tom Cochrane: Songs & Stories | October 6 | Legacy Hall – Deerhurst Resort

Donovan Woods: Living Well Tour | October 24 | Algonquin Theatre

Matt Dusk Sings Tony Bennett | November 2 | Algonquin Theatre

George Canyon | November 8 | Algonquin Theatre

Sue Foley: One Guitar Woman | November 21 | Algonquin Theatre

Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition | November 23 | Algonquin Theatre

Glass Tiger: This Island Earth | November 27 | Algonquin Theatre

Huntsville Festival of the Arts is made possible through the generous support of its sponsors, members and government funders. To learn more about these supporters, or to see the exceptional line-up of concerts, shows and performances or to purchase tickets online, please visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca.