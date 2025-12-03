Respiratory Outbreak Ends On North Wing At South Muskoka Hospital

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has confirmed the respiratory outbreak (COVID-19) on North Wing at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site is over.

The outbreak lasted 13 days, and through outbreak management protocols including testing, seven patient cases and three staff cases were attributed to the outbreak.

North Wing at SMMH reopened to visitors on December 3, in line with MAHC’s current visiting policy that allows an inpatient to have two visitors per day between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.