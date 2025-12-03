Anonymous Donor Funds Two New Ambulances For Simcoe County Paramedic Services

Two brand-new ambulances will soon be on the roads in Simcoe County, thanks to an anonymous donation from a local resident.

The resident contacted Paramedic Services leadership earlier this year to discuss how they could support emergency medical services in the community, according to a staff report presented at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole.

The donor initially inquired about the cost of purchasing an ambulance but later informed officials they wished to fund two vehicles instead. They have since provided county staff with a cheque for $500,000. The funds will be deposited into the Fleet and Heavy Equipment Asset Management Reserve – Paramedic Services and allocated toward purchasing two new ambulances as part of the 2026 capital budget.

In a letter to county officials, the donor expressed their belief that every member of a community should contribute to helping their neighbours however they can.

“Some help is small, like a smile and showing respect, while others may be able to give financially for a cause. We believe that donating funds to the County of Simcoe, for the specific reason of purchasing ambulances to serve the people who rely on Paramedic Services, is a reasonable and meaningful action,” wrote the donor.

Jane Sinclair, general manager of Health and Emergency Services for Simcoe County, said Paramedic Services is incredibly grateful for the donation.

“This was brought forward as an act to support communities and to draw attention to the work that paramedic services does in the communities,” said Chief Sarah Mills, head of Simcoe County Paramedic Services. “They just felt strongly about giving back to the community and helping neighbours.”

The addition of two new ambulances to the county’s fleet will help all residents, Mills added.

“The way our ambulance services work, those ambulances will be everywhere. It really speaks volumes about how citizens in Simcoe County operate and their thoughtful process. We are more than grateful to accept this donation.”