Driver Charged With Impaired After Vehicle Hits Snowbank In Midland

On December 1, 2025, at about 7:00 p.m., a single-vehicle collision was reported to police on Manly Avenue in the Town of Midland. Officers attended the scene and located a minivan that had left the roadway and was stuck in a snowbank.

Officers spoke with the driver, who showed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver provided a breath sample into a screening device and was arrested upon failing the test. The driver was transported to the detachment to provide further breath tests.

As a result of this investigation, Tara Elliott, 49 years of Midland, faces the following Criminal Code charges:

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Over 80 Milligrams

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on December 18, 2025. Upon being charged with impaired driving, the accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.