Collision Leads To Impaired Charges In Tiny Township

An investigation into a collision in Tiny Township has resulted in impaired driving charges against a local resident.

On November 29, 2025, at approximately 4:45 p.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the OPP attended the parking lot of a business on Tiny Beaches Road North to investigate a vehicle that had been damaged in a collision. Police learned that two occupants had left the vehicle on foot and that the driver appeared unsteady.

Officers patrolled the area and located two pedestrians matching the descriptions of the vehicle’s occupants. The driver was identified and exhibited signs of alcohol impairment. Officers arrested the driver and transported them to the detachment for breath testing.

As a result of this investigation, Antonio Jemec, 69 years of Tiny Township, faces the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act:

Operation While Impaired

Operation Over 80 Milligrams

Fail to Remain at Collision

Fail to Report Collision

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on December 18, 2025. Upon being charged with impaired driving, the accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead and use a designated driver, cab, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to make sound decisions. To report suspected impaired drivers, call 911 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.