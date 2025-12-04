North Simcoe Emergency Services Food/Toy Drive Locations

Upcoming Date and Locations

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police will be joined by members of the Penetanguishene, Midland, Tay Township and Tiny Township Fire Services collecting food and toy donations for those in need on the following dates and locations.

This event has been occurring during the festive season for 15 years and is a great community support for local food banks including Georgian Bay Food Network, Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul.

Collection Dates and Times

December 6, 13 and 20 – 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Collection Locations

No Frills (Jones Road location) – Midland

Canadian Tire – Midland (December 6 and 20 only)

The Great Canadian Superstore – Midland

Foodland – Midland, Penetanguishene and Victoria Harbour

New This Year! – Officers will also be at Pet Valu in Midland collecting donations for the OSPCA on December 13.

Thank you in advance to those community members and businesses who support the community during this annual event.