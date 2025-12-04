One Day Keep Life Wild Radiothon Surpasses $112,000 To Support Patient Care At RVH

The community has done it again! This year’s Keep Life Wild Radiothon ignited a wave of generosity, rallying supporters across Simcoe Muskoka to raise an outstanding $112,000 in just one day, soaring past the $100,000 goal and helping fuel world-class care at RVH.

Listeners tuned in to Bounce 104.1 and Pure Country 106 throughout the day on December 2, hearing powerful patient stories and behind-the-scenes moments from care teams that inspired hundreds to give. Many donated online, called in, or stopped by in person at RVH, proving once again that no challenge is too big for this community.

PureHealth Pharmacy proudly returned as a Radiothon sponsor, matching all gifts up to $50,000 and helping double the impact of every donation.

“We’re blown away by the generosity we witnessed,” says Mary-Anne Frith, Chair of the Keep Life Wild campaign and Chair of RVH Foundation’s Board of Directors. “Year after year, this community shows up, no matter the circumstances, and reminds us that when it comes to supporting patient care, there are no limits to their kindness. We’re so grateful.”

Funds raised will directly support advanced clinical programs at RVH, including cancer, heart, kidney, mental health, trauma, and stroke services, ensuring more patients can access leading-edge care close to home.

“Every single gift helps move healthcare forward,” says Frith. “And once again, our radio partners helped shine a spotlight on how deeply community support shapes patient care at RVH.”

To make a gift this holiday season and receive a 2025 tax receipt, visit KeepLifeWild.ca or call 705-739-5600 before December 31.