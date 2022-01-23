Residents And Visitors Asked To Stay Off Closed OFSC Trails In Haliburton

The Haliburton Highlands OPP and the Haliburton County Snowmobile Association is reminding area residents and visitors to be patient and stay off local Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trails that remain closed.

Riders who choose to ignore the closed trail signs or attempt to go around closed gates are placing themselves, club volunteers and the local OFSC club at risk. Riding these trails before they are opened can cause damage to private property and may result in loss of riding opportunities in the area.

Members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP will be out this week conducting enforcement and charging riders who choose to ignore these rules. Please check to ensure trails are available and passable with the OFSC website, www.ofsc.on.ca/trail-maps/. More information is also available through the Haliburton County Snowmobiles Association website at hcsa.ca.

“Riding on unavailable trails sets us back in the preparation process. We are concerned about on trail hazards, such as rocks and logs and you may be trespassing. A snowmobile trail requires a safety audit, which involves checking signage and potential hazards before it can open safely. Most trails here are on private property. All gates and barriers are closed for a reason. Please let your local club make arrangements to open any gate. A snowmobile trail is an un-engineered product, which changes rapidly and frequently due to terrain, weather, and club grooming cycles. Be aware, ride safely.”

– John Enright, President, Haliburton County Snowmobile Association

