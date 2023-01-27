Reinstituting The District’s Northern Status, Affordable Housing, & Broadband: Discussions At ROMA

Earlier this week, Mayor Terry Glover and CAO Bryan Brown travelled to Toronto to attend the 2023 Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Conference.

Together with approximately 1,000 other Mayors, Councilors and senior staff from hundreds of communities across Ontario, they met with numerous Provincial and Federal Ministers to discuss such issues as funding for Broadband and High-Speed Internet, Affordable Housing, Municipal Modernization, Cultural Tourism and the possibility of reinstituting the District of Muskoka within the Northern designation.

Mayor Glover said he “found these meetings to be very positive and informative” and he “looks forward to working closely with the Province and the Government of Canada on several exciting projects over the course of the next 3 years.”