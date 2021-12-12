Regular Summer Visitor To Muskoka Becomes Full-Time Local Business Owner

Anglela Zaharia became the new business owner of the Port Carling Apothecary Shop in April this year after an extensive three-year search for the perfect community pharmacy.

It was Dec. 18 last year when Zaharia was contacted by a colleague to inform her that the PharmaChoice Apothecary Shop was for sale. She immediately contacted the owner and arrived in Port Carling to work a shift as she wanted to be confident in her decision to move forward with the purchase. Zaharia still recalls standing in front of the pharmacy for the very first time. Her impression of the brass lettering and signage was something hypnotic, something she had never seen before. It was everything she had imagined and more, and Zaharia appreciated how friendly people were to her.

“I love it here and people are so kind to me,” Zaharia said. “Everyday I am living my dream.”

Prior to taking over the Apothecary Shop in Port Carling, Zaharia worked in St. Thomas, Ontario as a community pharmacist for 22 years, eight of which she was a manager for the store. She has spent many summers in Muskoka with her family and remembers it as a place of serene beauty and kind people. Her family still lives in St. Thomas, but they often visit when they can.

Zaharia said she wouldn’t have been able to do it without the love and support from her husband, daughter and their puppy Charlie. Zaharia’s daughter, who is currently in Grade 9, has spent this past summer working at the pharmacy and aspires to become a pharmacist, following in her mother’s footsteps. They share a strong passion for serving their community.

“I love working and living in Muskoka,” Zaharia said. “I look forward to serving my community and meeting all the great people each and every day in my pharmacy.”

Zaharia remains dedicated and determined, accepting the challenges that come along with starting a new business while also working hard to establish connections within the community. She said her success comes in part from the amazing support she gets from her team, who have been very welcoming and eager to learn. The Apothecary Shop currently has 5 staff members who Zaharia continues to train and mentor.

On any given day, you can find Zaharia working at the Apothecary Shop, sometimes until midnight to guarantee her customers get the medications they need. She has kept the pharmacy open for her customers who are running late and had medications delivered in the event of an emergency. No matter the circumstances, she’s thrilled to continue serving her customers as well as the broader community.

The Apothecary Shop is located at 86 Joseph Street in Port Carling. Call their team at 705-765-6866, or give them a visit from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.