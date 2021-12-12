Arrest Made In Connection With Sexual Assault In Orillia

Orillia OPP have arrested an individual in connection with the sexual assault of an adult female, after her home was broken into in the early hours of December 2, 2021.

Police said the suspect has now been linked to other incidents.

On November 25, 2021, shortly after midnight, the suspect was found trespassing near two homes on Mississaga Street.

The male was confronted by witnesses and brandished a knife before fleeing, prior to police arrival.

On December 11, 2021, shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers from the Orillia Crime Unit with assistance from the OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team arrested Douglas Morrison, age 18 of Orillia, in the Town of Midland.

He has been charged with the following:

Sexual assault

Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence

Voyeurism x 2

Assault with a weapon

Trespassing at night – two counts

The accused has been remanded in custody until a bail hearing scheduled for December 15, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Newmarket, via video link.

The investigation by the Orillia Crime Unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch is continuing. Investigators are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ .

The OPP would like to remind the public to always use caution and be aware of your personal safety at all times.