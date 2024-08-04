Registration Now Open For The Township Of Tiny’s Annual Farm Crawl

The Township of Tiny is excited to announce that registration is now open for our annual Farm Crawl on Saturday, August 24, 2024. Join us from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on a guided tour across Tiny’s countryside to visit several local farms, celebrate our region’s agricultural heritage, enjoy a curated lunch from local chefs, and take home a goodie bag.

Participants will visit four distinct local farm locations, offering a glimpse into the farming practices of each location.

Tickets for this year’s Farm Crawl are $70. This all-inclusive ticket grants access to four farm locations, convenient bus transportation between each site, and lunch prepared by local chefs from Fresh Baked Consulting. Resident registration for permanent and seasonal taxpayers is currently open, with general registration being released on August 8, 2024 at 12:00 p.m.

What you can expect

The shuttle service will pick participants up from the Community Garden in Perkinsfield Park located at 43 County Road 6 and transport riders to and from:

Barnell Ridge – a small-scale sheep farm that raises a heritage breed of sheep

Monpiero Farms – a family run farm that has a variety of crops and poultry

Thunder Beach Acres – an organic farm offering fresh veggies, flowers, and paintings

Windlee Farms – a maple syrup farm that uses the centuries-old craft of making maple syrup on site from their own sugar bush

The lunch menu, prepared by local chefs from Fresh Baked Consulting, will feature a loaded baked potato dip with rosemary bagel crisps, a bacon and tomato sandwich on a spent grain sourdough baguette with basil-arugula pesto, Canadian cheddar, caramelized onion jam with a homemade pickle, and the meal will be topped off with sugar cookies for dessert. Please note that food allergies can be accommodated when registering.

“We’re excited to welcome participants back for our 6th annual Farm Crawl event,” said Mayor David Evans. “We hope you’ll join us to explore Tiny’s scenic countryside through a guided tour, enjoy a prepared lunch from local chefs, and take the opportunity to support small businesses”.

Grab your tickets now at www.tiny.ca/FarmCrawl to take part in this unique celebration of our region’s vibrant farming community.