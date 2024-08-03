Try These Campfire Pineapple Chicken Kabobs

The best part of any camping trip is eating a warm camping meal with the family, gathered around the campfire after a long day. Don’t stress about cooking an elaborate meal, build some kabobs instead!

These Chicken Pineapple Kabobs are one of the easiest meals to cook over a campfire. Just chop ingredients into pieces, skewer with a stick, and place over the fire! So simple! These Pineapple Chicken Kabobs are an easy, fuss-free camping meal perfect for summertime grilling.

Directions:

Chop the Ingredients:

Cut chicken thighs into bite sized pieces.

Slice red onion and bell pepper into 1″ chunks.

Cut pineapple into bite sized pieces.

Marinate the chicken for one hour.

Thread ingredients onto skewers.

Brush everything with a bit of oil before placing on your campfire grate.

After cooked, remove and serve!

Enjoy!