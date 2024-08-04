Ontario Investing Up To $260 Million To Train Workers

The Ontario government’s Skills Development Fund (SDF) Training Stream opens today, with up to an additional $260 million available, the biggest funding round since the Fund launched in 2021. Building on the success of the previous four rounds, the fifth round will help tackle Ontario’s labour shortage by connecting jobseekers with employers, allowing them to begin rewarding careers in in-demand sectors such as manufacturing, construction and technology.

“Under Premier Ford, our government has revived our province’s manufacturing and construction sectors – and the key to our success is Ontario’s workers,” said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “Today, our government launches the fifth round of our Skills Development Fund, with up to $260 million available in funding – making this the largest round yet and the biggest investment in skills training in Ontario’s history. We are calling on Ontario’s business and labour communities and everyone with an interest in training workers to submit their proposals and help us build Ontario.”

Beginning today, employers, employment service and training providers, labour unions, business and industry organizations, municipalities, hospitals, Indigenous Band offices, Indigenous skills and employment training agreement holders, service system managers and other community organizations eligible for funding should submit their proposals through Transfer Payment Ontario. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis until October 4, 2024.

This latest round of funding brings Ontario’s total investment through the Skills Development Fund to up to $1.4 billion. As Ontario continues to grow, the SDF will help ensure skilled workers are trained and ready to fill rewarding jobs in in-demand sectors in their communities.