Referees Needed For Huntsville Soccer Club

From Huntsville Soccer Club:

Hello Future Match Officials,

We all share a love for the beautiful game of football (soccer) – we watch it, we play it – have you ever considered officiating it? Refereeing is a wonderful way to stay involved in the sport and develop more of an appreciation for all that happens on the field and behind the scenes. Currently we have a fantastic group of seasoned veteran referees and a promising group of young referees. However there is always room for more, especially in the young adult age-group of 16 to 30-year-olds.

What is involved to become certified as a referee?

Ontario Soccer is the organization which does the training and education of referees. The process is a combination of on-demand video education, a live Zoom class and a practical on-field session (usually held in Simcoe County). There are tests and evaluations throughout the course to ensure that the material has been learned.

There are two options again in 2024 for new Match Officials as the clinics will continue to be offered in a hybrid online and in-person model.

Entry Level Course​

The Entry Level Match Official Clinic is for those who would like to become an accredited Match Official for 9v9 and 11v11 games and are 14 years of age (by March 31st of the current year) and older. Successful graduates are automatically registered with Ontario Soccer and do not have to register again until the following year. For step-by-step instructions on how to register, please follow the ‘Course Sign Up Guide’ at OntarioSoccer.net

​Small Sided Course​

The Small Sided Course is for those who would like to become an accredited Match Official on 7v7 games and are 12 years of age (by March 31st of the current year) or older. Successful graduates are automatically registered with Ontario Soccer and do not have to register again until the following year. For step-by-step instructions on how to register, please follow the ‘Course Sign Up Guide’ at OntarioSoccer.net

Practical On-Field Sessions for entry level and small sided

As part of the new Match Official Education, a practical on-field session is needed in addition to the online portion of the course. The tentative locations for these in 2024 will be in Collingwood, Orillia and Barrie in the months of April and May. Ontario Soccer will have finalized dates and times when registration for courses opens and this information will be posted on Refcentre.

​ Upon graduation of a course, the new referee would register with a local area – in this case, Huntsville. Glen Duffield is the Huntsville and Muskoka United Head Referee and he would help you through the steps to complete your registration as well as familiarize yourself with the fields and procedures to officiate games here in Muskoka.

How much does a referee get paid?

$30-$75 a game depending on the age and/or level of play. This can be in the form of cash, e-transfer or cheque depending on the League.

What Support can I expect?

All of our current officials can be considered as “mentors” for new referees. Again, Glen would be the main contact but help and assistance will be offered by everyone. As a bonus we support our referees by providing them with their first referee kit (This consists of a Prodigy referee shirt, shorts, socks, flags, ref game wallet, lanyard) and HSC will reimburse the cost of training if the referee officiates in at least 5 matches in the season. (100% for 10 matches, 50% for 5 matches)

Registration is not yet open at Ontario Soccer, however follow the link to add your name to the contact list. If you are interested or have any questions, please contact Glen. We endeavor to have informal referee educational sessions over the winter months – this is a great way to meet other referees as well as have your questions answered.

Returning Officials who have not registered in the past few years

This year in particular, we are looking for experienced match officials who have taken a break but are now looking to return to the field

If you have not registered in the previous 2 or 3 years, the OSA does NOT require you to retake an accreditation course. You must however complete the online Education Evaluation Test as a component of your registration. (this online test will be available in February 2024)

I encourage you to consider this wonderful aspect to soccer that you might not have considered. There is nothing more exciting than to be in the heat of the action during a game, helping the game be fair for all and ensuring that the play is within the Laws of the Game. Being a Match Official means that you will never watch a game again the same way and that your understanding of the game, as a player, coach or spectator will be greatly enhanced. And you will get paid!

Looking forward to hearing your whistle or seeing you raise your flag in 2024!!!!!

Glen Duffield – headreferee@huntsvillesoccer.ca or 705-706-3724