OPP Respond To Disturbance In Haliburton

Haliburton Highlands OPP are investigating a disturbance that occurred in Haliburton.

On January 10, 2024, shortly before 1:00 pm, members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to a disturbance in the area of Mountain Street in Haliburton.

Through initial investigation by both uniform and crime unit members, several people were identified and taken into custody. There were no threats to public safety and no injuries were reported to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that might assist with this investigation is asked to contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Kawartha Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.khcrimestoppers.com.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.