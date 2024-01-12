Huntsville Man Found Hiding In A Dumpster After Stealing A Vehicle

Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County OPP have arrested three individuals after attempting to stop a vehicle and two passengers fled on foot.

On January 10, 2024, just before 12:30 p.m., officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the OPP received information from Kingston City Police about a vehicle they attempted to stop. The vehicle was located by police at 12:46 p.m. driving northbound on County Road 4 from Hwy 401. Police observed two people in the vehicle wearing masks.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it did not pull over. Police then used a spike belt on the vehicle to stop it. The suspect vehicle continued to drive into Napanee and eventually stopped at Dundas Street west and Slash Road where the two male passengers fled on foot. Police arrested the driver without incident before he was able to exit the vehicle.

The OPP’s ERT, TRU and Canine units also attended. Police searched the area and located the two males hiding in a dumpster at 1:34 p.m. The two individuals were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle without incident and transported back to the detachment.

As a result of this investigation, L&A County OPP has charged George Mazwell, age 53, of Eldon Township, Ontario, with:

Operation while prohibited

Failure to comply with undertaking – Two counts

Flight from peace officer

Dangerous operation

Possession break in instruments

Possession Property obtained by crime over $5000

As a result of this investigation, L&A County OPP has charged Kristopher Rose, age 35, of Huntsville, Ontario, with:

Resist Peace officer

Possession break in instruments

Possession Property obtained by crime over $5000

As a result of this investigation, L&A County OPP has charged Jason Kell, age 38, of Trent Lakes, Ontario, with:

Resist Peace officer

Possession break in instruments

Possession Property obtained by crime over $5000

All three accused were held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee.