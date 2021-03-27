The District of Muskoka has provided an update:

Recycling collection for Muskoka residents continues as normal, please continue to sort recyclables and set out on your normal collection day.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) was recently issued for Recycling Processing and Hauling contracted services. The deadline for submission of proposals is Monday, March 29, 2021 and the results will be considered at the Engineering and Public Works Committee on April 12, 2021.

The RFP was developed to prepare for province-wide blue box program changes anticipated for 2024. Evaluation of the proposals will not only focus on cost and efficiency, but also on achieving the best environmental outcomes and customer service for Muskoka.

To ensure a fair and transparent procurement process for all bidders, the District’s procurement policy does not permit us to comment any further until the contract is awarded. The District looks forward to providing an update after the procurement process is completed.