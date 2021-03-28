Listeners Support Local Radio Station 101%

LIFE 100.3 Christian Radio encourages listeners across Central Ontario including Simcoe Country, York Region, Grey-Bruce, the Kawarthas and Muskoka. While there is some commercial advertising, the majority of their budget comes through listener donations, mainly during their bi-annual Sharathon fundraisers.

At the end of the 3 days, they reached 101% of BOTH their $4,000 monthly goal and $200,000 one-time goal! “This is our third Sharathon during the pandemic and we work hard to make it exciting and inspirational, but you just never know how it will go,” says Station Manager, Steve Jones. “Our listeners and business supporters are amazing and really get behind this radio station financially. We had a number of businesses and individuals offer matches throughout the three days to essentially double listener donations during that time.” Being unable to have volunteers in the offices, the staff manned the phones and online donations between on-air shifts.

LIFE 100.3 has repeater stations in Owen Sound at 90.1FM, Peterborough at 89.3FM and in Huntsville at 98.9FM and can be heard online at lifeonline.fm.