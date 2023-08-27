Recreate These Mouthwatering Recipes Inspired By The CNE

Are over-the-top carnival foods your favourite part of summer?

For many of us, the CNE marks the end of summer, but it doesn’t have to mean the end of our favourite summer foods.

If you didn’t have a chance to visit the CNE, you can now indulge in some of the most memorable foods at this year’s exhibition that can only be made with the deliciousness of dairy! Inspired by the CNE, these recipes encourage food lovers to recreate some of this year’s trendiest treats, so you can keep the mouth-watering summer magic going.

Souffle Pancake Sundaes and Zesty Tortilla Crumb Baked Mac and Cheese let Ontarians bring the EXcitement home, transforming local grocery store ingredients into mouth watering dairy creations worthy of a media roundup!

Excite your taste buds and experience the CNE at home with these carnival-inspired recipes from Dairy Farmers of Ontario. Share your carnival-inspired creations on social using the tag @ontariodairy — and don’t be afraid to add your own carnival twist — the possibilities are endlessly delicious with fresh, local dairy.

DFO x CNE Inspired Recipes

Souffle Pancake Sundaes

Ingredients:

4 egg whites

2 tbsp granulated sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

3 egg yolks

1/4 cup local Ontario whole milk

6 tbsp cake flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1-2 tbsp local Ontario unsalted butter

4 scoops local Ontario vanilla ice cream

Sprinkles

Chocolate sauce

Other toppings of choice: cookies, pretzels, fruit.

Directions

In a clean dry bowl, whip the egg whites using hand or stand mixer. Gradually add the sugar and continue to beat until stiff peaks form, about 3 minutes. Fold in the lemon juice. Set aside. In a separate bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking powder, milk and yolks. Gently fold the meringue into the batter until a smooth mixture forms. Heat a griddle or non-stick pan to medium low. Grease the surface with a small amount of butter. Place the mixture into a piping bag. Pipe 3/4 cup portions directly onto the surface of the pan. Let cook for 4 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side for about 3 more minutes or until cooked through. Repeat with remaining batter. Stack 3 pancakes then top with ice cream, cookies, sprinkles, and toppings of choice.

*Makes 2 plates with 3 pancakes each

Zesty Tortilla Crumb Baked Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

1/4 cup local Ontario unsalted butter

3 tbsp all purpose flour

3 cups local Ontario whole milk

1 tsp sweet paprika

1 tbsp dijon mustard

1/2 tsp garlic powder

2 cups grated local Ontario old cheddar cheese

1 cup grated local Ontario Monterey Jack

400g macaroni, cooked to al dente

1 1/2 cups zesty flavoured tortilla chips, crushed into crumbs

Directions

Heat oven to 375F. Heat butter in a large pot over medium. Stir in flour, cook until a thick paste forms, about 3 minutes Pour in milk, whisking until the butter flour mixture is smoothly incorporated into the milk. Reduce heat to medium low. Cook while stirring until the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon, about 10 minutes. Stir in paprika, mustard, and garlic powder. Stir in cheeses until melted through. Add in cooked pasta and stir to coat. Transfer mixture to a oven safe baking dish. Top with crumbs. Bake until sides are bubbling and top is crisp, about 30 mins.

*Serves 4 people