Kids Help Phone And Cam’s Kids Connecting People With More Mental Health Support

By becoming part of Kids Help Phone, Cam’s Kids will expand programs to reach more students across the country

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ – Kids Help Phone (KHP), Canada’s only 24/7, free, multi-lingual e-mental health service for youth and Cam’s Kids, an organization supporting young people in post-secondary school with anxiety, are partnering to support students across Canada with a wider range of mental health support.

The partnership will expand Kids Help Phone programs to more post-secondary schools from coast to coast to coast through student ambassadorship programs and mental health awareness. The work of Kids Help Phone and Cam’s Kids is deeply aligned, making the partnership a natural fit. Both KHP and Cam’s Kids provide tools, support resources and a peer-to-peer community for young people to learn how to navigate their mental health.

Cam’s Kids honours the life of Cameron Hicks, a loving and kind young person who struggled with anxiety. Cam’s family founded Cam’s Kids eight years ago in honour of his life, to create awareness for other young people living with anxiety. The foundation leaves a legacy of caring and love in Cam’s name.

FAST FACTS

Kids Help Phone has supported young people nearly 16 million times since the onset of COVID-19 — this number increases every day.

76 per cent of young people share something with Kids Help Phone they’ve never shared with anyone else.

88 per cent of young people feel better after connecting with Kids Help Phone.

Since its start, Cam’s Kids has trained over 150 students who’ve received mental health certifications and trained over 2,100 students to become ambassadors for the program.

QUOTES

“Every single day, Kids Help Phone hears from courageous young people across Canada who share that anxiety is challenge for them. We’re honoured to join forces with Cam’s Kids and are committed to supporting the mental health of even more young people in schools and communities, in person and virtually, across Canada with any issue, no matter how big or small,” said Katherine Hay, President & CEO, Kids Help Phone.

“We are thrilled Cam’s Kids programs – fostering kindness and mental health awareness across post-secondary schools – will expand under Kids Help Phone, and that our beautiful son’s spirit of love and care will forever contribute to creating a more compassionate society,” said Gordon Hicks, Cam’s Father & Co-Founder, Cam’s Kids.

“It has been an extraordinary journey to witness and meet many young people touched by our son’s legacy. We are delighted to see the heart and soul of Cam’s Kids continue to grow and support youth at post-secondary schools through this KHP partnership,” said Linda Hicks, Cam’s Mother & Co-Founder, Cam’s Kids.