RCMP Charge Four People With Importing Cocaine And Proceeds Of Crime

On January 11, 2023, the RCMP Federal Policing Transnational Serious and Organized Crime (TSOC) team executed four search warrants in the Greater Toronto Area after an extensive investigation into a large-scale drug importation network.

After a long, complex investigation, the Toronto North, TSOC team seized, as proceeds of crime, over $800,000 in Canadian currency, 88 units of Ether cryptocurrency, a 2022 Mercedes Benz G-wagon and over $2,000,000 in jewelry, watches and other luxury items.

The investigation included assistance from, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), Barrie Police Service, Brantford Police Service, and Toronto Police Service, and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). As a result of this investigation the following people have been charged:

Eyob Haile-Michael (age 36) of Toronto, ON has been charged with offences resulting from both CBSA and RCMP investigations which include:

Unlawful Import of a Controlled Substance, cocaine

Traffic in a Controlled Substance, cocaine

Conspiracy to Import a Controlled Substance, cocaine

Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Substance, cocaine

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, over $5000

The following people were also charged, as a result of the search warrant executed on January 11, 2023:

Abigail Bergman (age 22) of Toronto, Ontario;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, over $5000

Hillaway Haile-Michael (age 40) of Toronto, Ontario;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, over $5000

Nuriya Kemal (age 32) of Toronto, Ontario;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, over $5000

Eyob Haile-Michael has been remanded in custody. Abigail Bergman, Hillaway Haile-Michael and Nuriya Kemal, are scheduled to appear in court on February 22, 2023 at 60 Queens Street West, Toronto, ON.