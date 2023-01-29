Government Of Canada Invests $12 Million In Preserving Parks Canada Historic Sites

The network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of memories from coast to coast to coast. Investing in these locations helps support the protection of natural heritage and our rich history, increases climate resiliency and creates jobs in local communities, while providing visitors with high-quality, safe and meaningful experiences across the country.

Mark Gerretsen, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons (Senate) and Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced approximately $12 million over three years for projects related to critical infrastructure improvements at Fort Henry, Fort Wellington, Laurier House, and Sir John Johnson House national historic sites.

Through this federal investment – part of the $557 million in funding announced by the Government of Canada in late 2022 – Parks Canada will conserve the heritage value of these important cultural resources, ensuring high quality, meaningful visitor experiences and contributing to the country’s world-class tourism offer. The work supported through this investment includes:

restore deteriorating stone walls, update sanitary systems and replace the main entry bridge at Fort Henry National Historic Site;

protect Laurier House National Historic Site from the elements with a new roof;

continue to preserve the battlements of Fort Wellington National Historic Site using the innovative approach that was successfully proven through a first phase of renewal in 2020; and,

upgrade the fire alarm and protection systems at Sir John Johnson House National Historic Site.

Parks Canada’s wide-ranging infrastructure portfolio includes more than 18,500 built assets such as highways, bridges, dams and other marine infrastructure, historic buildings and fortifications, water and wastewater treatment facilities, campgrounds, visitor centres and operational buildings and compounds. Since 2015, the federal infrastructure investment program has enabled Parks Canada to improve the condition of approximately 5,000 assets across the country. These upgrades help ensure public safety, quality and reliability in visitor offers, incorporate green technologies and climate resilience, while connecting Canadians with nature and history.