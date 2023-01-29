Enhanced Energy Efficiency Rebates Now Available Through New Agreement Between Enbridge Gas And The Canada Greener Homes Grant

Enbridge Gas Inc. (Enbridge Gas), along with Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) and the province of Ontario, announced the official launch for the co-delivery of the Canada Greener Homes Grant through a single window to all eligible Ontarians via Enbridge Gas’ enhanced Home Efficiency Rebate Plus (HER+) program.

Ontarians are encouraged to visit the website for program details, eligibility criteria, and to learn how to apply.

Through the HER+ program, rebates are provided towards the cost of eligible retrofits such as home insulation, windows, doors, and renewable energy systems as a comprehensive offer to help Ontarians optimize energy savings in their homes.

Eligible Ontarians can receive Canada Greener Homes grants of up to $5,000 and current Enbridge Gas customers, who are eligible, can apply for up to $5,000 more funded by Enbridge Gas, for a combined total of up to $10,000. Additionally, participants can offset the cost of their EnerGuide home assessment with a rebate of up to $600.

With building heat being one of the top three sources of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Ontario, this agreement will contribute to the national efforts to reduce emissions across the building sector while saving residents money on their utility bill and ensuring more climate-resilient communities for generations to come.

The Government of Ontario recommended Enbridge Gas to the Government of Canada as the co-delivery partner for the Canada Greener Homes Grant in the province. This collaboration will enable more efficient program delivery for Ontarians, as Enbridge Gas serves more than 75 percent of provincial residents. In doing so, the Province of Ontario joins Quebec and Nova Scotia who already have co-delivery agreements to deliver the Canada Greener Homes Grant.

Since 1995, through previous conservation programs with residential, commercial and industrial customers, Enbridge Gas has saved its customers 30 billion lifetime cubic meters of natural gas and 56 million tonnes of GHG emissions. That’s roughly equivalent to removing more than 12 million cars off the road or heating over 13 million natural gas homes, every single year.