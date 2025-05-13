Rayner McCullough Marks 95th Birthday With $95,000 Gift To Support Youth Mental Health At RVH

For decades, Rayner McCullough has been a quiet force in Barrie—a man who gives back simply because it’s the right thing to do.

Now, as he turns 95, Rayner is marking the milestone with a $95,000 donation to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in support of the Child and Youth Mental Health Program.

“Turning 95 felt like the right time to make this gift,” said Rayner. “I’ve had a full life, and I believe in giving back to the place that’s been part of it.”

Rayner’s gift will directly support children and teens facing mental health challenges—at a time when the need has never been greater. Last year, 75% of all admissions to RVH for kids aged 11 to 17 were mental health related. Rayner’s donation will help create therapeutic spaces and specialized programming designed for our region’s young people. The goal is simple but urgent: to make sure kids get the life-saving care they need, close to home—and the support to build resilience and move forward with confidence.

“This gift helps us keep pace with a growing need,” says Gail Hunt, President and CEO of RVH. “Mental health care is as vital as treating cancer or heart disease. Our Child and Youth Mental Health Program is a true lifeline for families across our region. Thanks to Rayner’s support, every young person can get the mental health care they deserve — timely, compassionate, and close to home.”

This isn’t Rayner’s first contribution to RVH or to the city he’s long called home. A lifelong community builder, his legacy runs deep in health care, local history, and the quiet efforts that bring people together. For Rayner, RVH is the heart of Simcoe Muskoka—because strong hospitals build strong communities where everyone can thrive.

With this birthday gift, Rayner hopes to inspire others to give back.

“Whether it’s your time, your energy, or your resources—if you can give something, you should,” he says. “This place has given me a lot. I think a lot of people feel that way about RVH.”

RVH Foundation is proud to celebrate Rayner’s commitment.

“Rayner leads with quiet conviction,” says Pamela Ross, CEO of RVH Foundation. “He doesn’t just support this community—he moves it forward. His gift is a call to action, and a reminder that generosity, done with heart, can change lives. We’re proud to stand alongside him.”

To learn more about how you can support youth mental health at RVH, visit www.rvhkeeplifewild.ca.