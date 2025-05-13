Community Invited To Connect, Learn and Take Action At EnviroHub Day

The District of Muskoka is inviting residents to attend EnviroHub Day: Rooted in Action, a free, family-friendly event focused on local environmental programs, stewardship, and climate action.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Port Carling Community Centre.

EnviroHub Day: Rooted in Action is all about coming together, learning from each other and growing a stronger, greener Muskoka from the ground up. The event will feature speakers, interactive booths and hands-on demonstrations that highlight the work underway to protect Muskoka’s natural environment, including exploring flood mapping tools on GeoHub, learning about benthic monitoring (also known as “bugs in the mud”) and seeing how water samples are collected from lakes across the district.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to meet the people behind the District’s environmental work, learn more about our local programs and initiatives happening across Muskoka, and discover simple ways to get involved,” said Christy Doyle, Director of Watershed Programs with the District. “There are so many ways to engage with Muskoka’s environmental programs – whether you’ve been doing it for a long time or just getting started, there’s something for everyone.”

The event is open to all ages, welcoming families, individuals and community groups.

For event details, and to RSVP visit www.muskoka.on.ca/rooted-in-action.