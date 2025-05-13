Orillia Invests $500k In Tree Recovery/Replanting After Ice Storm

Orillia City Council is taking action to help restore the city’s beloved urban tree canopy with the approval of $500,000 for tree recovery and replanting following the historic ice storm.

“Our parks and green spaces are the heart of this community,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “We understand the deep value residents place on the trees that bring beauty, shade, and a sense of identity to our neighbourhoods. This investment is about more than just replacing trees; it’s about restoring the spaces where people gather and connect.”

Approved by Council at its meeting on May 12, 2025, the funding was allocated from the City’s Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve and will support the removal of damaged and fallen trees, removal of tree stumps and the planting of new trees in public parks hardest hit by the March 30 ice storm including Couchiching Beach Park, Centennial Park, and J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park.

The City emphasizes that tree removal is never a decision taken lightly; however, the historic storm left many trees structurally compromised and unsafe. The City’s priority is to keep parks safe for public use while protecting as many healthy trees as possible.

“With this immediate investment, we’re acting quickly to stabilize our most impacted parks while laying the groundwork for a stronger, more resilient urban canopy,” said Roger Young, General Manager of Environment and Infrastructure Services. “This is just the beginning. Recovery will be a multi-year process, and we’re committed to doing it right. Our goal is to rebuild a healthier, more diverse, and more resilient urban forest for future generations.”

The City is leveraging the 2025 planting season to ensure timely ecological recovery while laying the foundation for long-term climate resilience and environmental stewardship. In addition to this immediate funding, Council has directed staff to develop a comprehensive Tree Canopy Recovery Plan. This plan will guide species selection for greater climate resilience, set planting targets across the city, and include strategies to restore shade and natural canopy over time.

For updates on the City’s storm recovery and replanting efforts, visit orillia.ca/icestorm.