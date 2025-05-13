Traffic Stop Leads To Several Charges On Highway 12 In Ramara

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged three individuals with weapon and drug related charges after a traffic stop.

On May 8, 2025, just before 2:00 pm, an officer from the Orillia OPP was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 12 in the Township of Ramara, when they were alerted to a possible traffic infraction while operating a cruiser equipped with an Automated Licence Plate Reader (ALPR). The officer received a notification that an Ontario licence plate was showing “Missing.” Subsequently, a traffic stop was conducted.

The driver of the motor vehicle was found to have outstanding Warrants from out of province. The driver was arrested, and the officer entered into a Criminal Investigation. During a search of the accused and the surrounding area of the vehicle, the officer located a quantity of Methamphetamine. The additional two passengers of the motor vehicle, as well as the driver, were arrested as well under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Further search of the vehicle located replica firearms, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

The three arrested parties were transported to the Orillia OPP Detachment so the investigation could continue. As a result, three parties were charged with the following offences:

Daniel RENAUD, 34-year-old of Bowmanville, was charged with:

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

– Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order x6

– Failure to Comply with Prohibition Order

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance x3 and

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Renaud was held in custody to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia the following day.

Cleveland JOHNSTON, 53-year-old of Bowmanville, was charged with:

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

– Fail to Comply with Probation Order and

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance x3

Johnston was held in custody to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia the following day.

Emma GROVES-McMillen, 21-year-old of Clarington, was charged with:

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 and

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance x2

Groves-McMillen was released from custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date.

Additionally, numerous credit cards, Canadian currency, as well as Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Cocaine were seized as part of the investigation.

