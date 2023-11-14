Ramara Launches Feeding Families Campaign

The launch of the annual Feeding Families Campaign runs from November 13 to December 15 to help meet the financial and food needs of families in Ramara Township.

“For the past three years, our community has shown immeasurable generosity and support for families in Ramara,” states Mayor Basil Clarke. “With increased inflation and food costs, our community is struggling more than ever. We are grateful for the financial support from residents and businesses and the volunteers, community organizations and staff who made this campaign a success. With the support of our residents and local businesses, I know that we can reach or surpass our goal of raising $10,000.”

The Feeding Families Campaign has raised over $30,000 to support local families in Ramara Township. This campaign is not possible without the support of these contributing partners or individuals:

Ramara Recreation

Ramara Fire and Rescue Services

Ramara Township Public Library

Ramara Chamber of Commerce

Brechin Mara Legion

Brechin & District Lions

Brechin Foodland

Jane Lee

Susan Potalivo

Roger Selman

In addition, the township is accepting donations of new or gently used mitts and hats for the Mitten Tree, new or gently used winter coats and non-perishable food items. All donations will be available during business hours for residents to take what they need. At the end of the campaign, staff will donate any remaining apparel to local schools and all food to a local food bank.

Similar to prior campaigns, this year’s goal is to raise $10,000 or more in money and gift card donations that will be distributed to local families in need. All donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Township Administration Building

Ramara Centre

Ramara Public Library branch – Ramara Centre

There will be several events taking place throughout November and December that includes the following: