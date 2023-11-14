Ramara Launches Feeding Families Campaign

The launch of the annual Feeding Families Campaign runs from November 13 to December 15 to help meet the financial and food needs of families in Ramara Township.
“For the past three years, our community has shown immeasurable generosity and support for families in Ramara,” states Mayor Basil Clarke. “With increased inflation and food costs, our community is struggling more than ever. We are grateful for the financial support from residents and businesses and the volunteers, community organizations and staff who made this campaign a success. With the support of our residents and local businesses, I know that we can reach or surpass our goal of raising $10,000.”
The Feeding Families Campaign has raised over $30,000 to support local families in Ramara Township. This campaign is not possible without the support of these contributing partners or individuals:
- Ramara Recreation
- Ramara Fire and Rescue Services
- Ramara Township Public Library
- Ramara Chamber of Commerce
- Brechin Mara Legion
- Brechin & District Lions
- Brechin Foodland
- Jane Lee
- Susan Potalivo
- Roger Selman
In addition, the township is accepting donations of new or gently used mitts and hats for the Mitten Tree, new or gently used winter coats and non-perishable food items. All donations will be available during business hours for residents to take what they need. At the end of the campaign, staff will donate any remaining apparel to local schools and all food to a local food bank.
Similar to prior campaigns, this year’s goal is to raise $10,000 or more in money and gift card donations that will be distributed to local families in need. All donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Township Administration Building
- Ramara Centre
- Ramara Public Library branch – Ramara Centre
There will be several events taking place throughout November and December that includes the following:
- Fun, Frost, Family – Free Holiday Event at the Ramara Centre on December 2 from 12 to 3 p.m.;
- Ugly Sweater Youth Dance at the Ramara Centre on December 8 from 7- 10 p.m.;
- Brechin Mara Legion’s annual Breakfast with Santa at the Legion on December 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
- Ramara Township Library’s Sensitive Santa event at the Ramara Centre December 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and
- Ramara Firefighters Association annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ boot drive – date and location to be determined.
Residents and local businesses can learn more about the campaign and how to donate at www.ramara.ca/feedingfamilies.