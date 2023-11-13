Change A Life This Holiday Season With OSPCA’s Draws For Paws 50/50 Lottery 

Unwrap some excitement and make the holidays merry and bright for animals across Ontario with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Holiday Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery, which kicked off ticket sales today.

Presented by Fetch Pet Insurance, the Ontario SPCA Holiday Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery has a guaranteed jackpot of $15,000, but the more tickets sold, the higher the jackpot will grow. The winner of the Ontario SPCA’s spring lottery took home over $72,500! Imagine what Santa Paws could leave under the tree if you’re the grand prize winner!

The grand prize draw takes place on Dec. 20, but get your tickets early to be entered in two early bird draws taking place Nov. 23 and Dec. 7, with $1,500 up for grabs in each of those draws. Tickets are 10 for $10, 40 tickets for $20, or when you purchase 200 tickets for $40, you will receive an additional 150 bonus tickets in celebration of the Ontario SPCA’s 150th anniversary.

The Ontario SPCA is a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding and depends on generous supporters to change the lives of vulnerable animals. By purchasing a ticket in the Holiday Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery, you`re giving the gift of shelter and care for an animal in need.

“By purchasing a 50/50 lottery ticket, you can feel good knowing you’re changing the lives of animals in your community, plus you could end up being our grand prize winner” says Stephanie Miller, Vice President, Development, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Think of the possibilities of what you could do with that grand prize, especially heading into the holiday season!”

Get your tickets today by visiting ontariospcalottery.ca