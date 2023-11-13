Huntsville/Lake Of Bays Fire Department Is Looking For New Recruits

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department has launched their annual volunteer firefighter recruitment campaign and is looking for residents passionate about protecting their fellow community members. Applications open on December 1 and close on December 31, 2023. Interested individuals are invited to attend an information session at Station 1 Huntsville (1 Payne Drive) at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Huntsville is growing and in 2022, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to 810 dispatch calls.

“We are seeking community members who want to grow with Huntsville and Lake of Bays. We are looking for committed volunteers to be a part of a dynamic team that protects the lives, well-being, and property of Huntsville and Lake of Bays residents,” shares Paul Calleja, Deputy Fire Chief. “Volunteering as a firefighter is a great way to truly make a difference in your own life and the lives of others.”

There are perks to serving your community as a volunteer firefighter including:

an hourly wage and compensation;

the Volunteer Firefighter Tax Credit;

professional development through Provincial Fire Fighter Certification;

advancement opportunities including rank advancement, apparatus driver, and instructor;

a strong team and family-oriented environment;

and a sense of accomplishment and giving back to the community.

Want to learn more? The in-person information session will highlight what it takes to be a volunteer firefighter, training expectations, and the application process. It also provides attendees with the opportunity to ask questions. For more information about becoming a Huntsville/Lake of Bays volunteer firefighter and to submit your application, visit huntsville.ca/JoinFire. Applications are due no later than 4:00 pm on December 31, 2023, so don’t wait and apply today!