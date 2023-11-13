Tay Township Resident Struck And Killed By A Vehicle In Springwater Township

Members of the Huronia West OPP are requesting the assistance of the public following a fatal collision in the Township of Springwater.

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, at approximately 11:15pm, Huronia West OPP and emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the northbound lanes near 1013 Bayfield Street in the Township of Springwater. Sadly, the pedestrian, a 74-year-old from Tay Township was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Bayfield Street, between Carson Road and Snow Valley Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed and/or has video/dash camera footage of the collision is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or 1-888-310-1122.

