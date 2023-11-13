KFC Launches Festive Menu So Finger Lickin’ Good You’ll Be Lost For Words

KFC Canada knows the holidays are all about two things: good times and good food, on repeat. So, to celebrate the season, KFC is giving Canadians the best gift of all: the new KFC Festive Chicken Sandwich. Overflowing with stuffing, cranberry sauce and its world-famous, 100% white meat chicken – this sandwich boasts all the holiday staples in every epic mouthwatering bite.

KFC’s Festive Menu with all the cravings is now available across Canada, featuring newly designed winter wonderland packaging of the brand’s iconic buckets. Go big with the KFC Festive Chicken Sandwich or celebrate family-style, with the Festive Favourites Feast: bountiful buckets of the Colonel’s Original Recipe, hand-breaded drumsticks, heaps of stuffing, and your choice of sides.

“We wanted to create something so indulgent that Canadians would feel compelled to take a beat out of the holiday rush, slow down and truly savour every finger lickin’ good bite,” said Katherine Bond-Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. “Need a break from cooking? We got you. Looking for food so good it will bring a hush to your dinner table? You’re covered. Because one less thing on your holiday to-do list is just what you need.”

The Festive Menu launches November 13 and is available now for a limited time at KFC restaurants across Canada, through the KFC App and on KFC.ca. And if you’re looking to light up your holiday spirit, keep a lookout for a festive surprise later this season.

KFC’s Festive campaign can be seen and heard through TV, High-Impact OOH, Social and OLV, partnerships with CBC and Spotify, and across KFC Canada’s Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube channels, in-store at restaurants across Canada, through the KFC App and on KFC.ca.