One Person Taken To Hospital After Stabbing In Orillia

Members of Orillia Detachment of the OPP have arrested an individual following a Weapons call on Queen Street in Orillia.

On November 12, 2023 at approximately 1:20 pm, Orillia OPP were dispatched to a weapons call, where an individual had been assaulted with an edged weapon. Officers quickly responded and were able to locate the suspect a short distance away.

OPP Canine and Central Region Emergency Response Team attended to assist officers with the investigation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries.

Dale Vincent, 40, of No Fixed Address has been charged with the following:

· Aggravated Assault

· Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

The accused was held pending a bail hearing on November 13, 2023 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket.