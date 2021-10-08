Raising A Flag For Child And Youth Emergency Mental Health Support At RVH

The City of Barrie, joined by representatives from RBC Royal Bank and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), raised an RBC Race for the Kids flag at Barrie’s city hall this week to bring awareness to the importance of support for child and youth mental health.

RBC Race for the Kids, a virtual run, is a global initiative happening October 16 and 17. This year, proceeds raised from participation within the Simcoe Muskoka region will support emergency child and youth mental health services at RVH.

“Each of the thousands of young people who visit RVH seeking mental health support, have their own story as do their worried families who want to ensure their loved ones have the best, and most timely care,” says Janice Skot, president and CEO, RVH. “We’re so grateful to our community partners who continue to help us advance mental health programs and services at RVH – partners like RBC who know what it means to step up for mental health.”

No matter where you live, you can pledge to participate in the race, raising funds to expand RVH’s mental health services. Registration is free however donations are encouraged. Participants can choose from one of the following distances: 1km, 3km, 5km, 10km, 15km.

“Community engagement is core to the purpose of RBC; helping our clients thrive and our communities prosper,” says Frank Berdan, RBC vice-president, Barrie & Muskoka Commercial Banking. “That is why we are proud to be continuing RBC Race for the Kids in a global, virtual format. We are excited to have RVH as one of our charity partners and are grateful for its continued dedication to supporting youth and their families during the COVID 19 pandemic, and beyond.”

There is still time to register to walk or run and help raise funds for this important initiative. For more information on how to participate in this year’s upcoming virtual RBC Race for the Kids, in support of RVH, please visit RBCRaceforthekidsRVH.ca

RVH is grateful to RBC and its RBC Race for the Kids sponsors which includes participant champion sponsor National Training Rinks (NTR) and promotional sponsors Rock 95, Kool FM and Barrie 360.