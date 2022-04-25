Public Tip Helps Remove Impaired Driver From the Road In Gravenhurst

On Friday April 22, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. a member of the public called Bracebridge OPP to report a concern about a possibly impaired driver in the area of Winewood Ave and Austin St in Gravenhurst, ON.

An officer located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 26 year-old Genna Kramer of Gravenhurst with Operation While Impaired, and Over 80.

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on May 31, 2022 to answer to her charges. Furthermore, her driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.