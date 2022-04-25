Quit My Way: Solving The Global Quit Smoking Problem

Smart Addiction Technologies launches Quit My Way™, a positive new quit smoking app on The App Store.

Created to allow users to continue smoking each day, as they gradually taper down to one cigarette.

“By the time I got down to two or three cigarettes, I could take’em or leave’em. It was very easy to give up that last cigarette” said Harrison, Nicotine Cessation Expert, Inventor & CEO, Smart Addiction Technologies.

“Praying to God, for the strength to quit, also helped me. Quitting smoking made me feel, and look, ten years younger”.

Supported by doctors, Quit My Way™ solves the three main problems, and most difficult pain points, of quitting smoking:

Withdrawal symptoms from quitting cold turkey

Side effects from quit smoking medication; and,

Relapsing.

“I personally like the approach taken by the Quit My Way technology as it can tailor smoking cessation plans to the individual patient” says Dr. Andrew Smith “The concept of gradual weaning off, of addictive substances is a tried, tested, and true approach”.

According to a 2014 survey, “New Survey Reveals What Match.com Members Think about Smoking Cigarettes And Dating” Match.com & Pfizer, Wednesday, January 22, 2014.

Survey showed that nearly 9 out of 10 (89 percent) respondents said they prefer not to date someone who smokes.

“Quitting smoking does not have to be a horrible experience, if you have the right tool and the right mindset, making smoking history can be quite exciting; maybe not as exciting as opening up your dating pool to that huge percentage, but you get the picture.” laughs Harrison.

Once downloaded, set up takes less than a minute, users go on with their day with very little change to their lifestyle, as they gradually, and safely become a former-smoker.

Once set up, Quit My Way™ picks and displays the exact date that you will be down to one cigarette.

Quit My Way™ is available as a one-time download fee of $19.99 (CAD); and has retries in the event of relapsing.

(CAD); and has retries in the event of relapsing. Quit My Way™ requires iPhone 6s or later, and iOS 11.0 or later.

Once the app is downloaded, WiFi or cellular connection IS required.

SOURCE Smart Addiction Technologies Inc.