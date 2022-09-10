Public Invited To Sign Book Of Condolences Following Passing Of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, invites members of the public to sign the book of condolences following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

Members of the public will be able to sign the book of condolences at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT.

Members of the public are also invited to visit a commemorative section added to gg.ca to obtain more information on the reign of Her Majesty the Queen, and to have access to special photo galleries created in her memory