Central Region OPP Lay Over 1600 Charges During Labour Day Long Weekend

The Labour Day long weekend safety initiative kept officers busy across Central Region on Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patrolled roadways, trails and waterways.

During this initiative, officers conducted targeted enforcement, focusing on speeding, seatbelts, distracted driving, and impaired driving. As a result, a total of 1634 charges were laid.

Labour Day long weekend Central Region Breakdown:

TOTAL CHARGES – 1634

Speeding Charges – 944

Seatbelt Charges – 134

Distracted Driving Charges – 23

Impaired Driving Charges – 24

Stunt/Racing charges – 26

LLCA (Liquor Licence Control Act – Traffic Related) Charges – 14

CAA (Cannabis Control Act – Traffic Related) Charges – 7

CAIA (Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act) – 83

ORVA (Off-road Vehicles Act) Charges – 3

CSA-SVR (Canada Shipping Act – Small Vessel Regulations) – 26

Other Criminal Code Traffic Charges – 6

Other Provincial Traffic Charges – 344

Excessive speed and dangerous driving continue to threaten the safety of all road users.

With students of all ages back in school this week, its important we remember, there is no excuse for risky driving behaviours on our roads when lives are on the line.

Please slow down, drive cautiously, courteously and report dangerous drivers to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in emergency.

OPP Central Region Detachments:

Bracebridge, Caledon, City of Kawartha Lakes, Collingwood, Dufferin County, Haliburton Highlands, Huntsville, Huronia West, Northumberland County, Northumberland County (Campbellford), Northumberland County (Brighton), Nottawasaga, Orillia, Orillia (Barrie), Peterborough County, Southern Georgian Bay, Southern Georgian Bay (Midland)