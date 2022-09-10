OPP Investigating Serious Car And Motorcycle Crash In Waverly

Highway 93 in front of the gas station / convenience store in Waverly, Tay Township became the scene of a serious car and motorcycle crash and a resulting full road closure at 2:15 p.m. September 10, 2022.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded along with Tay Fire Services and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services to the crash scene and triaged the lone 55-year-old male operator of the motorcycle who received life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The motorcycle operator was transported to an area hospital and later transported by Ornge to a Toronto area trauma hospital for further medical treatment.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team are attending to assist with the scene investigation.

Road crews are attempting a detour route for traffic using the Darby Road North and Darby Road South roadways.

Investigators ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam video is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca.