Located – Provincial Police Seeking Missing Midland Teen

Update – Police have made contact with Jorjia West and have confirmed her well-being. The Southern Georgian Bay OPP would like to thank the public for their attention while working to locate her.

A 16 year-old female has been reported missing by her family and the Southern Georgian Bay OPP is requesting that the public be on the lookout for her.

Missing is Jorja West, described as a white female, approximately 5’2″ tall, slim build, with reddish-blonde long hair, blue eyes and eyebrow, lip and nose piercings.

She was last seen between 3:30 and 4:30p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, she was on foot, carrying a heavy black duffel bag in the area of Hugel Street and Russell Street in Midland.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca