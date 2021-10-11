Bala Cranberry Festival Returns October 15 To 17

The Bala Cranberry Festival is back – with enhanced safety protocols and a focus on arts and crafts.

The Bala Cranberry Festival will be back in 2021, always the weekend after Thanksgiving, after a one year hiatus.

The event will showcase midway rides, local musicians, buskers, the Great Canadian Lumberjacks, an Art Exhibition by Bala Plein Air and great shopping opportunities from Canadian and Muskoka Artisans. The entertainment attractions and visitor service enhancements are being made possible with funding provided by the Government of Ontario.

Opening date for the annual event will be Friday, October 15 and will run through Sunday October 17. The festival that everyone has come to know and love will have a similar feeling as in previous years, but festival organizers want to stress one thing to festival goers: get your tickets early. Due to capacity limitations, the Bala Cranberry Festival is only able to sell a certain number of festival admissions, and organizers expect these tickets to sell out well in advance.

COVID safety is a top priority for the Bala Cranberry Festival, and the festival has worked closely with the local public health unit to ensure all necessary protocols and safety measures are put in place. Safe and fun, the festival hopes its return will be a shining light in what has been a difficult past 18 months.

Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery will also be hosting visitors, where the tours and wine tastings and the Cranberry Plunge are held and is located just north of Bala. If you would like to visit the Farm & Winery, you will again, need to purchase your tickets in advance. The farm started harvesting cranberries in mid-September and will continue right through to the end of October. Visit cranberry.ca to book your activities.

For information on the 2021 festival and to purchase tickets, please visit balacranberryfestival.on.ca.

Thank you to these partners for helping make this year’s festival possible: The Government of Ontario, Weismiller Timber Mart, Muskoka Lumber, TD Bank Group, the Township of Muskoka Lakes, Star Metroland Media, Moose FM 99.5 & Muskoka 411.