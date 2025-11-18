Province Ponders Making Impaired Drivers Who Kill Parents Pay Child Support

The Ontario government is developing new measures that would require impaired drivers to pay ongoing child support if they kill a child’s parent or guardian. The initiative would build on recent measures passed in the Safer Roads and Communities Act, 2024, and is part of the government’s ongoing work to protect Ontario families and communities by holding impaired drivers accountable for their reckless and illegal behaviour. These financial support measures would build on existing liabilities for impaired drivers, including the ability of victims’ families to sue impaired drivers in civil court.

“No child should have to bear the weight of losing a parent to impaired driving,” said Attorney General Doug Downey. “The devastating impact reaches far beyond the immediate loss—it can leave children struggling emotionally and financially. That’s why our government is looking at practical solutions that can ease their burden in the wake of such tragedies and provide financial stability for children who are left behind.”

Impaired driving is illegal, preventable and the leading cause of death on Ontario roads. In 2021, there were 182 fatalities caused by impaired driving. This includes 96 drinking and driving fatalities and 86 fatalities due to drugs.

“When a drunk driver takes an innocent life, it imposes a life sentence on the family left behind, especially the children who are suddenly without a parent,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “Ontario already has some of the toughest penalties in North America for impaired and reckless driving. Under the leadership of Premier Ford, we are taking another step to strengthen support for victims and their families.”

In 2023, Texas introduced a similar requirement that impaired drivers convicted of “intoxication manslaughter” who have killed a child’s parent or guardian pay child support until the child turns 18 or graduates high school. The province will be exploring this requirement and other examples as it considers the best way to effectively implement this proposal and hold impaired drivers accountable.