Gastro Outbreak Lifted On East And South Wings At Huntsville Hospital

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has confirmed the gastro-related outbreak (enteric) on East and South Wings at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site has ended.

The outbreak lasted 14 days, and through outbreak management protocols including testing, 16 patient cases and 16 staff cases were attributed to the outbreak in total. The outbreak status has been lifted following no new cases since November 11.

East Wing and South Wing at HDMH reopened to visitors on November 17, in line with MAHC’s current visiting policy that allows an inpatient to have two visitors per day between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.