Ontario Lands 2 Of Canada’s Top Ice Fishing Destinations For 2026

Ontario has scored two of the top three spots on FishingBooker’s list of the Best Ice Fishing Destinations in Canada for 2026, with Lake of the Woods and Lake Nipissing both earning national recognition.

Each winter, Canada’s frozen lakes become the backdrop for unforgettable cold-weather adventures. For the sixth year running, FishingBooker, the world’s largest platform for booking fishing trips, analyzed species variety, angler popularity, accessibility, and insights from local guides to determine the country’s standout ice fishing locations.

This year, Ontario leads the rankings with two powerhouse lakes in the national Top 3.

Lake of the Woods, ON – Ranked #1 in Canada

Lake of the Woods takes the top spot thanks to its huge size, diverse species, and vibrant winter culture.

Ontario communities like Kenora, Sioux Narrows, and Morson offer some of the best access points, creating a lively scene of ice roads, pop-up shacks, and consistent catches, including:

Walleye & sauger

Yellow perch & crappie

Northern pike

Lake trout in deeper sections

With stunning views and a strong hospitality scene, it’s widely considered one of the country’s most thrilling winter fishing destinations.

Lake Nipissing, ON – Ranked #3 in Canada

Lake Nipissing is a winter favourite known for its friendly atmosphere and excellent fishing. When the lake freezes, North Bay becomes a seasonal hub filled with ice roads, sunlit village setups, and reliable action from:

Walleye

Yellow perch

Northern pike

Bonus whitefish & burbot

Nipissing continues to be a beloved destination for families, seasoned anglers, and winter travelers alike.

How the rankings were determined

As the world’s biggest marketplace for booking fishing trips, FishingBooker draws on extensive industry insight and angler data.

The 2026 list is based on:

Species diversity and winter catch rates

Accessibility and infrastructure

Popularity among anglers

Local guide expertise

Broader winter tourism trends

The 9 Best Ice Fishing Destinations in Canada for 2026