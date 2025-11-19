Ontario Lands 2 Of Canada’s Top Ice Fishing Destinations For 2026

Ontario has scored two of the top three spots on FishingBooker’s list of the Best Ice Fishing Destinations in Canada for 2026, with Lake of the Woods and Lake Nipissing both earning national recognition.
Each winter, Canada’s frozen lakes become the backdrop for unforgettable cold-weather adventures. For the sixth year running, FishingBooker, the world’s largest platform for booking fishing trips, analyzed species variety, angler popularity, accessibility, and insights from local guides to determine the country’s standout ice fishing locations.
This year, Ontario leads the rankings with two powerhouse lakes in the national Top 3.
Lake of the Woods, ON – Ranked #1 in Canada
Lake of the Woods takes the top spot thanks to its huge size, diverse species, and vibrant winter culture.
Ontario communities like Kenora, Sioux Narrows, and Morson offer some of the best access points, creating a lively scene of ice roads, pop-up shacks, and consistent catches, including:
- Walleye & sauger
- Yellow perch & crappie
- Northern pike
- Lake trout in deeper sections
With stunning views and a strong hospitality scene, it’s widely considered one of the country’s most thrilling winter fishing destinations.
Lake Nipissing, ON – Ranked #3 in Canada
Lake Nipissing is a winter favourite known for its friendly atmosphere and excellent fishing. When the lake freezes, North Bay becomes a seasonal hub filled with ice roads, sunlit village setups, and reliable action from:
- Walleye
- Yellow perch
- Northern pike
- Bonus whitefish & burbot
Nipissing continues to be a beloved destination for families, seasoned anglers, and winter travelers alike.
How the rankings were determined
As the world’s biggest marketplace for booking fishing trips, FishingBooker draws on extensive industry insight and angler data.
The 2026 list is based on:
- Species diversity and winter catch rates
- Accessibility and infrastructure
- Popularity among anglers
- Local guide expertise
- Broader winter tourism trends
The 9 Best Ice Fishing Destinations in Canada for 2026
- Lake of the Woods, ON
- Lake Winnipeg, MB
- Lake Nipissing, ON
- Tobin Lake, SK
- Edith Lake, BC
- Cold Lake, AB
- Great Slave Lake, NT
- Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, QC
- Last Mountain Lake, SK