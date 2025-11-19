Project Porchlight Food Drive Returns Wed. Dec. 3 In Huntsville / Lake Of Bays

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department is gearing up for the 37th annual Project Porchlight Food Drive in support of the Salvation Army. Beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 3, fire trucks, alongside partners from the OPP, EMS, Public Works, and Motorcyclists of Muskoka will be travelling house-to-house across our community to collect non-perishable food donations.

Residents who wish to participate are asked to turn their porchlight on and place their non-perishable donations at the end of their driveway or on their porch, where first responders and volunteers will collect them.

For nearly four decades, Project Porchlight has been a cherished community tradition, supporting the Salvation Army as it distributes food to families and individuals throughout the year.

“We’re proud to be bringing back this long-standing tradition for its 37th year,” says Steve Markham, Fire Prevention Officer for Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department. “These continue to be challenging times for many in our community. A simple act of donating a few non-perishable items can make a real difference and help brighten the holiday season for a neighbour in need.”

If you won’t be home on the evening of December 3 or prefer to drop donations off in person, collection bins will be available during the day at the following locations:

Huntsville Fire Hall Station #1: 1 Payne Dr.

The Salvation Army in Huntsville: 4 Mary St. E.

Port Sydney Fire Hall: 387 South Mary Lake Rd.

Lake of Bays Fire Halls: 1007 Limberlost Rd. and 1230 Fox Point Rd., and 12 University St. in Baysville

Thank you to everyone who continues to support Project Porchlight and the families who rely on it each year.