Driver Charged With Impaired While Driving Company Vehicle On Hwy. 60

On November 17, 2025 at 2:56 p.m., officers of the Huntsville O.P.P. responded to a complaint of a male possibly driving while impaired on Highway 35 in Lake of Bays Twp.

Information was the male smelled of alcohol and was driving a commercial truck with a bucket arm on it, a specific company name on the door and a license plate number was provided.

Police located the vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 60 and stopped the vehicle after it exited onto Highway 11 southbound.

Officers suspected the driver to have alcohol in his body and the driver subsequently failed the roadside screening test.

As a result of the investigation, Reginald Wilson, 34 years old of Pakenham Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80plus)

· Drive commercial motor vehicle while in contravention of conditions

· Fail to maintain daily log

· Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 16, 2025

The large company vehicle has been impounded for 7 days and the accused was also served a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension.

THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING.

This event could have easily been avoided had the driver planned ahead before consuming alcohol.

Don’t include alcohol or drugs in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!