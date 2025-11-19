Celebrating Local Businesses And Strengthening Partnerships Across Muskoka  

The District Municipality of Muskoka has officially declared November 24 to 28, 2025 as Muskoka Business Week, recognizing the essential role local businesses, entrepreneurs, and community organizations play in strengthening Muskoka’s economy and quality of life. The declaration follows a staff report to Muskoka District Council recommending formal recognition of the week to support regional economic development and business-focused collaboration.

Muskoka Business Week is a coordinated, region-wide initiative led by the Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce and supported by partner chambers, economic development organizations, area municipalities, and community groups, including the District. Scheduled strategically during the off-season, the week features 11 events across Muskoka designed to encourage collaboration, networking, entrepreneurship, and workforce development.

“Muskoka’s business community is the heart of our local economy and a driving force behind our region’s growth,” said Jeff Lehman, District Chair. “Muskoka Business Week is a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and the entrepreneurial spirit that makes our region such a remarkable place to live and work. The District is proud to partner with our Chambers of Commerce and community organizations to strengthen local supports for businesses across Muskoka.”

This year marks the evolution of earlier pilot efforts into a comprehensive, coordinated week of programming. Activities range from business networking events and workforce development opportunities to a full conference that highlights shifting trends in entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Muskoka Business Week 2025 Schedule Highlights

(Hosted by the Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce and partners)

Monday, Nov. 24 – Owner Shift Workshop (Work Boot Consulting)

Tuesday, Nov. 25 – Business Before Hours (Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce) and Business After Hours (Muskoka Lakes Township)

Wednesday, Nov. 26 – Touring Trades (Employment North)

Thursday, Nov. 27 – Shift Happens Conference (Muskoka Futures) – a signature event featuring learning, collaboration, and discussions on adapting to change

Friday, Nov. 28 – Expert Exchange Workshop (Muskoka Small Business Centre & the District of Muskoka)

The District is a sponsor in support of this initiative and continues to collaborate closely with chambers and economic development partners to promote a resilient, innovative, and connected regional business community.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to explore the week’s events at: www.muskokalakeschamber.ca/news-events/muskoka-business-week