Cottage Vacations Launches First Annual Cottage Country Toy Drive In Partnership With The Table Soup Kitchen

Cottage Vacations is launching its first Cottage Country Toy Drive in collaboration with The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation. The initiative invites the Muskoka community to help bring joy to local children during the 2025 holiday season.

The Toy Drive will run from November 17 to December 16, 2025, and aims to support families who could use extra care at this time of year. Community members, cottage owners, guests and local businesses are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys. All donations will stay in Muskoka and will be delivered directly to local

children through The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation.

Donation Locations

• 73 Joseph Street, Port Carling

• 14 King William Street, Huntsville

Every donor is invited to fill out a ballot for a chance to win a two night stay at one of Cottage Vacations luxury properties. The winner will be announced live on Instagram on December 19.

Throughout the Toy Drive, Cottage Vacations will share updates on social media, including age specific gift needs, to help ensure that no child is missed.

“Muskoka is known for its generosity and close community ties. This Toy Drive gives all of us the chance to come together and make the season brighter for families who need support,” said Jay Katzeff on behalf of the Cottage Vacations team.

The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation will oversee all distribution as part of its ongoing work to support local families year round.