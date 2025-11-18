Huntsville OPP Partnering With McDonald’s To Promote Coffee With A Cop

As part of the Huntsville OPP detachments commitment to the wellness and relationship with the communities of Huntsville and Lake of Bays, they have partnered with McDonalds Restaurant and are inviting the public to the augural “Coffee With a Cop”. The program will be held at the McDonalds Restaurant at 40 King William Street in Huntsville on November 19, 2025 at 11:30am. Please come out to ask questions, tell a joke or just to just say hello.

The OPP supports any program that can be help build community trust, positive thinking and a way to work together to make our community safe and welcoming.